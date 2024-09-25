AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $401,371,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $220,080,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 4,565.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after buying an additional 61,268 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 113,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55,716 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,177.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,182.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,773.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3,738.53.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,064.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

