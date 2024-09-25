AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 892.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $230.93 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $231.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $283.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.81 and a 200-day moving average of $199.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.