Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $41.81.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

