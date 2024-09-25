Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Primoris Services Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23.

Insider Activity

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $242,954.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,899.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,454 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

