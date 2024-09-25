Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.
Primoris Services Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $242,954.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,899.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,454 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.