National Research Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

National Research has increased its dividend by an average of 31.7% per year over the last three years.

NRC stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. National Research has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $531.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.01%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

