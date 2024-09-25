Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Andrew Peller has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$99.47 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Andrew Peller

In related news, Director Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total value of C$40,682.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $224,912.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

Featured Stories

