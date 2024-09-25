Degen (DEGEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.99 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Degen has traded up 80.7% against the US dollar. One Degen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Degen has a total market capitalization of $66.25 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00535811 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $11,258,986.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

