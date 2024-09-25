MAGA (MAGA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $24.51 Million

MAGA (MAGA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. MAGA has a total market cap of $24.51 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAGA has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.00265777 BTC.

MAGA Profile

MAGA launched on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

Buying and Selling MAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00006452 USD and is up 8.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $9,185,891.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

