Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches Market Cap of $440.96 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $440.96 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00043460 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014517 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,691,930,826 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.