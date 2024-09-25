Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $57.81 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $57.81 million and $18.07 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 141,469,683 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 141,405,703.42766333. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.41028769 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3360 active market(s) with $18,580,085.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars.

