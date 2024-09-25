Mantle 24 Hour Volume Reaches $83.92 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Mantle token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $83.92 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.63014556 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $86,580,723.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

