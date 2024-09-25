Fusionist (ACE) Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $94.94 million and $15.49 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for about $2.54 or 0.00003997 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,356,687 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 37,356,687 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.59256846 USD and is up 7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $17,186,818.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

