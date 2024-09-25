Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Tops $437.70 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Compound has a total market cap of $437.70 million and $26.33 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $49.83 or 0.00078373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00019775 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007049 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,119.29 or 0.37931663 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,783,065 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,783,064.94860139 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.89135192 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 523 active market(s) with $27,943,765.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

