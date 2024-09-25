FY2024 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Lifted by Analyst

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OR. TD Securities upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR stock opened at C$24.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.65. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$64.85 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

