Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.22) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($4.24). The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.77) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTN. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price (down previously from $259.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of MTN opened at $188.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $244.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

