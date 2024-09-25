BioSyent Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Bloom Burton Forecasts (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Bloom Burton increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for BioSyent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for BioSyent’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for BioSyent’s FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

CVE:RX opened at C$11.00 on Wednesday. BioSyent has a 12 month low of C$7.66 and a 12 month high of C$11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.52.

BioSyent ( CVE:RX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. BioSyent had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of C$8.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.80 million.

In other BioSyent news, Director Seyed Ahmad Ashrafi sold 2,320 shares of BioSyent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$25,404.00. In other BioSyent news, Director Seyed Ahmad Ashrafi sold 2,320 shares of BioSyent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$25,404.00. Also, insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$5,025,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 503,343 shares of company stock worth $5,061,311. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

