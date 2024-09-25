Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.17.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$26.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.55. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

