FY2024 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $10.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.49. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

CW has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $327.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.90. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $333.73.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 13,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

