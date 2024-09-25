Brokers Set Expectations for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the company will earn ($1.82) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.69). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

ORIC opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

