FY2024 EPS Estimates for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Structure Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.10). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.
Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ GPCR opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -57.17 and a beta of -3.52. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71.
Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,369,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,204,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,160,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Structure Therapeutics Company Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
