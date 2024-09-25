aelf Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $288.53 million and $8.82 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000616 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,089,816 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

