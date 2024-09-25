Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 1,730 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $81,206.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,259,849.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

