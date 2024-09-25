Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Lucero Energy Stock Performance
Lucero Energy Company Profile
Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.
