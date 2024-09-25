Brokers Set Expectations for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,109.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 369,134 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,429,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

