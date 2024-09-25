Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.
Ero Copper Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the second quarter worth $1,436,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 38.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 74.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 22.5% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
