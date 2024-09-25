Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Aptevo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APVO

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.