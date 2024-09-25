Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aclarion, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACON)

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Aclarion in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst L. Ward now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Ascendiant Capital Markets has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets also issued estimates for Aclarion’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

NASDAQ ACON opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. Aclarion has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Aclarion ( NASDAQ:ACON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 10,967.15% and a negative return on equity of 910.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.40% of Aclarion as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

