Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Issued By Zacks Research

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

