AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

