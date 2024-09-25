Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,593,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 505.2% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Revvity by 516.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 453,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after buying an additional 379,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Revvity stock opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

