Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of Axonics worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter worth about $65,211,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,146,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,041,000 after purchasing an additional 785,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,645,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Axonics by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,220,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,976,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after buying an additional 294,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Axonics Stock Up 0.4 %

AXNX stock opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -216.44 and a beta of 0.81. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.97.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Axonics had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.