First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,781 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after buying an additional 167,698 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,740,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after buying an additional 99,653 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,883,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,108,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,670,000 after acquiring an additional 140,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

