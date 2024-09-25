Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 200,100 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.19% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.