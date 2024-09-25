AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,131,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,550,000 after buying an additional 1,390,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,596.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after buying an additional 763,278 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,171,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,932 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2,288.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 394,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 377,830 shares during the period.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

IGEB opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

