AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $189.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.12 and a 200-day moving average of $177.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $190.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

