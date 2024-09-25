AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 188,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 129,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,952,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 269,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $158.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.51. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $160.32.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

