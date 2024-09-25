AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,598 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after buying an additional 231,788 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $63,043,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 503.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 156,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 130,331 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $625.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $573.84 and its 200-day moving average is $549.07. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $627.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 target price (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.