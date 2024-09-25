Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 298.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Acuity Brands by 4,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $272.46 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.84 and a 52 week high of $275.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.77. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

