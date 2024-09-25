AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Zega Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 537,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 1,430,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 834,385 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.