AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,774 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,789 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,565,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,023,000 after buying an additional 258,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,031,000 after buying an additional 835,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after buying an additional 3,000,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

