Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terreno Realty news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

