Leerink Partnrs Downgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Hold

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,282.00 to $1,252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,118.62.

REGN stock opened at $1,045.98 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,130.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,034.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,270 shares of company stock worth $10,695,833 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

