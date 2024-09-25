Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Up 2.9 %

SKYH stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.86. Sky Harbour Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 222.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYH. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,098 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Recommended Stories

