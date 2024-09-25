Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at Barclays

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Renishaw Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. Renishaw has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $55.00.
About Renishaw
