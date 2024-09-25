Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at Barclays

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Renishaw Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. Renishaw has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

