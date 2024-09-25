Raymond James Lowers Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO) to Moderate Buy

Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, silver, and tin deposits. The company’s flagship property is the Cabaçal copper-gold project located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.