Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cormark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIR. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.68.

TSE BIR opened at C$5.69 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.61 and a 1 year high of C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.81.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$146.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.106975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$189,609.00. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

