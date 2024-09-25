Cormark Upgrades Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) to “Strong-Buy”

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cormark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Valeura Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VLE opened at C$4.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$469.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.86. Valeura Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.65 and a 12-month high of C$6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$202.86 million for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Research analysts expect that Valeura Energy will post 0.4137623 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Company Profile

In related news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited sold 500,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$2,107,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,227.00. Also, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$2,107,100.00. 18.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

