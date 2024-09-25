Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by UBS Group

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

MAKSY stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

