Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded by Baird R W to Hold

Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.83.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $61.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 129.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,784 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after buying an additional 1,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,429,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,473,000 after buying an additional 759,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,172,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

