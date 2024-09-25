Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” by Cormark

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.89.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SGY

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$6.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$616.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.99.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of C$173.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.8496454 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.