Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” by Cormark

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.89.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SGY
Surge Energy Price Performance
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of C$173.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.8496454 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Surge Energy
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Small-Cap Stocks Could Be Ready to Outperform After Rate Cuts
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- FedEx Stock Dips: Why Analysts See a Quick Rebound Coming
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.